Local legislator called out for tweet

LONDONDERRY — A local state representative's words on Twitter recently sparked a backlash from those saying it was a hurtful attack on presidential Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and not productive in today's political climate.
Longtime state Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, removed a recent tweet he had posted, but stood by his words, saying it was the truth.
Baldasaro also serves as co-chairman of President Donald Trump's New Hampshire campaign.
Baldasaro's tweet read: "Kamala, stop using the race card and dividing our country. Horse thieves, bank robbers and murders were lynch (sic) many years ago. It was the Democrat KKK, that lynched African Americans. Rumor has it Kamala that you are not African American. Is that true? Stop the Political BS!"
The message was in direct response to Harris' views following Trump's own Twitter comments recently when he used the word "lynching" to describe the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A statement from the New Hampshire Democratic Party's African American Caucus called out Baldasaro, saying "We in the first in the nation primary state find these tweets unacceptable. This is not who we are. We hope everyone joins us in the condemnation of this tweet."
Baldasaro said he spoke the truth, but removed the tweet soon after it was posted.
"Everything I said was factual," he said, noting he has close family members with varying ethnicity and that the country is being divided by Democratic viewpoints from those candidates running for the White House, including Harris.
"They are dividing our country on race," Baldasaro continued.
Baldasaro, a Marines Corps veteran, said he served his country proudly, alongside many from all backgrounds and races.
"We were all one color," he said.
Baldasaro said he stood up and spoke his mind, but decided to take down the tweet after Democrats "were feeding off of it."
Raymond Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party posted his own Twitter response to Baldasaro's comments, calling the Londonderry representative a "loud mouth embarrassment" and it's "shameful the NHGOP rewards him with titles."
Other local state representatives voiced opinions on Baldasaro's words.
State Rep. Brian Chirichiello, R-Derry, said this kind of language is not useful.
"I don't think it shows us politicians in a good light," he said. "We are all elected to work for our constituents and solve problems for them. This kind of banter on social media is not productive at any level."