PLAISTOW — “Footloose” star Lori Singer will join the Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra as a guest soloist during the “Music for Lovers” concert on Sunday, March 12, at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center.
Singer, who has appeared in many films since the 1980s, is an accomplished cellist born into an innately musical family.
Orchestra President Jennifer Onello said the group wanted to pull out all the stops for the current concert season.
A unique opportunity presented itself to have Singer perform alongside the orchestra for its love-themed program.
Singer’s characters in “Fame,” “Short Cuts” and “Yo-Yo Ma’s Inspired by Bach” played the cello, and became as iconic as her rebellious teenage role opposite Kevin Bacon, Onello added.
“All of those films were so prevalent in that era,” Onello said. “To have her be a part of our concert is going to be a special experience.”
Singer and the orchestra will provide an afternoon featuring familiar love songs for the audience.
Love and romance will be in the air with selections from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and a performance of “Theme” from “Love Story.”
The orchestra will also feature Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet fantasy-overture.
“We wanted to put together a program that was going to speak to how romantic music can be and how it speaks to our hearts,” said Onello.
She noted that individual artist’s interpretations and expressions of the music creates romance itself.
Singer will do just that during “Music for Lovers” as she lends her musical prowess to her solo, Saint-Saens’ “Cello Concerto.”
She said it starts with an exciting chord struck by the orchestra in which the cello jumps to answer, before moving into a romantic second part.
Her cellist side has always been exciting to bring out, Singer said. She relishes in the opportunity to perform in front of people in real time — different from acting.
Singer has played the cello since a young age. She’s performed with it not only in movies, but also at Carnegie Hall. She debuted with the Oregon Symphony at age 13.
She’s integrated her classical training into movie roles when she felt it was meaningful for the character.
“All of my characters that played cello, they share that commitment, that love that a true musician has,” Singer said. “They were keys to those roles.”
Her performance is slated to conclude the concert’s first act, followed by a talk back for the audience to ask questions of Singer and the orchestra.
She says she enjoys hearing and interacting with others about her movie roles and music.
“I love bringing people together by something so magnificent as art,” Singer said. “That’s what I became an artist and why I am an artist. “
People have told her they started playing cello because they heard her on “Fame.” Others have asked if it was really her playing every concerto.
The “Music for Lovers” crowd will see firsthand that Singer indeed really knows her way around the instrument.
Singer looks forward to performing for the live audience and feeling a connection with them.
“It’s the way music is meant to be heard, together with people experiencing something so deep without even trying,” Singer said. “It’s a moment of shared experience and emotion.”
She said it’s an honor to get to perform with local musicians in communities that value performing arts.
“They are magic to a community,” Singer said about local philharmonic orchestras. “They are sparks that light a very strong flame of love throughout the community.”
While she’s currently on the film festival scene for her latest film, “Rachel Hendrix,” she’s excited to come back to New Hampshire where she’s filmed before.
Singer said, “It’s going to be an exciting concert to play with love in the air.”
Tickets for the concert can be purchased at mvpomusic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.