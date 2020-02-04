  Local pastor revives the region's lost African American heritage

PLAISTOW — Thanks to the dogged detective work of a local researcher, scores of once-forgotten Colonial-era African Americans have been reintroduced into the region’s historical narrative.
Deborah Knowlton of Hampton is the author of the 2016 book "Color Me Included." She will discuss her research on Wednesday at the Plaistow Public Library. The free program, occasioned by Black History Month, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
As she prepared for her presentation, Knowlton took a few moments to provide a preview.
“Originally, I was just curious to see if we had any remarkable people who were congregants,” explained Knowlton, who’s pastor at the First Congregational Church of Hampton.
Spurred by the congregation’s 375th anniversary, she began to scour the clergy record books going back to 1697. These volumes include birth, baptism, marriage and death records, she said.
As Knowlton leafed through the pages, she encountered a 1727 entry that stuck out. It noted the identity of a congregant named Cromwell, “A Negro, the first to be baptized.”
Knowlton was struck by the record, noting no indication whether Cromwell was a slave or a freeman. Additionally, the provocative entry did not specify whether Cromwell was a first or last name.
“Baptism is a profoundly human act, and the fact that it is recorded is significant,” said Knowlton.
As she poured through vital records through the 1820s, she identified a total of 27 black congregants.
Energized by her research, Knowlton reached out to folks at other repositories including the Hampton Historical Society.
“They had records we didn’t have,” she explained.
The scope of her search continued to expand. Knowlton explained that Hampton’s original borders once included nine present-day towns, as far inland as Sandown and Kingston.
By the time she concluded her three-year endeavor, Knowlton had identified nearly 100 African Americans in the region. She said individuals identified as slaves had masters who were doctors, merchants and clergy — what Knowlton described as “the 1% of the Colonial time.”
In some cases, individuals’ occupations were listed. Many slaves were domestics and farm workers. Several African Americans were identified as “servants” — a term that Knowlton called “a euphemism for slave.”
While slavery was not nearly as widespread here as in the South, Knowlton noted that economic forces determined the scope and scale of race-based servitude in New Hampshire.
“Land was the principal source of wealth, and this history is intertwined with the land,” Knowlton said.
She said she was struck by the fact that clergy were among the slaveholders. She explained that ministers were paid through bequests of 200-acre parcels.
“A pastor can’t run a congregation and have the time to manage a large farm,” Knowlton said.
As a result, some ministers “needed to be double-minded,” as they squared their lofty notions of the sanctity of human life with stark economic realities.
In some cases, Knowlton was able to piece together bits of narrative to tell individuals’ stories.
Among those she encountered were Thomas and Ann Griffin. Thomas was a drummer in the Revolution. After his passing, Ann had difficulty in securing his veteran’s pension — a common plight among African American widows.
To get what was entitled to her, Ann enlisted the aid of a young Franklin Pierce — who became the 14th president.