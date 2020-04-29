SANDOWN — A strange sight greeted Jarrett Dow at his local beach on Philips Pond Tuesday afternoon: a small plane tied to tree surrounded by kayaks, canoes and pool noodles.
"It was weird to see, on this beach of all beaches," he said. "It's just for the neighborhood... there's not even a boat launch."
Dow went down to the pond to ensure the beach access was cleaned up. He planned to take his nephew out in a boat on Wednesday.
Then he saw the plane and a man wearing jeans standing in the shallow water.
"That didn't seem right," Dow said.
He struck up a conversation with the pilot named David, who said he planned to fly to Bow with his son.
However, they had to land unexpectedly because there was a problem with the plane's radiator and engine, according to Dow. The pilot said it was a smooth landing, according to Dow.
The pilot could not be reached for comment.
The plane took off near Lawrence at 1:46 p.m. and landed 8 miles north on Philips Pond in Sandown 10 minutes later, according to flight records from Flight Aware, an aviation tracking website.
There were no calls to police made about the strange water landing, according to an officer Tuesday night.
The plane is an Aventura II Z made in 2016 by Areo Adventure LLC, according to records by the Federal Aviation Administration. It can land and take off from land or water, according to the company's website.
Dow tried to help the pilot fix the plane, but he didn't have the right tools. He ended up giving him a ride to the nearest hardware store.
The pilot planned to return Wednesday to fly the plane home, according to Dow.