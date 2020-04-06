In some areas, people are cleaning shelves of supplies like toilet paper, peanut butter and pasta. In others, people are emptying their pantries and their wallets to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.
In Hampstead, BeanTowne Coffee House is hosting a food drive to help St. Anne’s food pantry, according to owner Ed Goyette.
“Even though we are only take-out right now, we are still accepting food,” Goyette said, encouraging locals to donate.
According to Goyette, the shop has already received an enormous amount of food for St. Anne’s.
“It's been incredible. The level of caring in this community. We didn’t have enough boxes. There was just so much food,” he said.
Also in Hampstead, Suzanne Finocchiaro is attempting to keep her neighbors fed and stocked up on supplies during the outbreak.
Recently, Finocchiaro said she saw a post on Facebook asking if anyone had hand wipes. Finocchiaro said she had some extra wipes, so she reached out to the person in need.
“Because we're all trying to be careful, I left them on the front door step, and she picked them up,” Finocchiaro said. “There was no contact at all.”
Finocchiaro said the interaction got her thinking about all of the people in the community who might be scrambling to find supplies during the crisis.
“It made me think about if we had one Facebook page where we could post about what our needs were,” she said.
Finocchiaro created a group on Facebook called “Hampstead NH - WHERE's THE TP?” and encouraged residents of Hampstead and bordering towns to post on the page if they are searching for a certain item or if they see a certain store has a good supply of items that are in high demand.
The group was created on March 16, and by March 17, it had nearly 250 members. As of Friday, that number was up to 416.
"I'm shocked by how quickly it grew in less than 24 hours," Finocchiaro said. "It's what I was hoping for, but I didn't think it would grow so fast. And I'm thrilled to see how people are utilizing it like I intended. It warms my heart."
Some other locals, like Katie Clement from Pelham, are simply offering their assistance to those who don't feel comfortable going out during the outbreak.
"I know the town is full of elderly people, and I don't know if everyone has a family who can help out," Clement said. "I know some people are scared, and I wanted people to know that help is available."
Clement posted on Facebook offering to go grocery shopping or run other errands for elderly or other at-risk people. She said even though no one has taken her up on her offer yet, she was happy to see that numerous people commented on her post saying that they are also willing to help.
"It's great that no one has needed me to help yet," she said, "but I hope that they see that the help is there if they need it."