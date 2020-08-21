Instead of standing alongside fellow Granite Staters as former Vice President Joe Biden was made the Democratic Party nominee this week, three local high schoolers watched and participated from home.
Kyle Duffy of Atkinson, Giovanna Komst and Erin Strike, both of Londonderry, were chosen earlier this year to go to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention by the state's Young Democrats program.
However, those plans changed as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. Democrats decided to hold the national convention remotely.
"I was really nervous about the whole thing being digital because I was really looking forward to going to Milwaukee and everything," said Strike, 17. "But it was so amazing, so inspiring. I was really impressed with how they put everything together."
The convention had four full days of events. Caucus and council meetings were held throughout the day. At 9 p.m. prime-time convention programming started. Former presidential candidates, up-incoming Democratic leaders, regular people Biden met on the campaign trail, celebrities and even some Republicans showed their support for Biden from across the country.
Duffy, 18, wanted to go to Milwaukee initially because he thought it would be exciting and want to "join something so much bigger than yourself and really help move the country forward."
New Hampshire Democratic Party spokeswoman Holly Shulman said it's been important for Democrats across the state to engage young people, in this election particularly.
"We believe that the Democratic Party's vision for the country is the same as young people's vision for the country," Shulman said. "To build back better after the pandemic, to address climate change and to to ensure access to affordable healthcare are all priorities."
Other young Granite Staters who drew attention by being highlighted at the convention include a 13-year-old from Concord who shared his story about how he met Biden on the trail in New Hampshire.
Brayden Harrington shared how Biden made him feel accepted as someone who also stutters, he explained in his address. Also, 21-year-old state Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-Landaff, was part of the keynote address Tuesday.
Duffy and Strike both agree that young people have a large part to play in this election. And they have more opportunity to get involved because remote campaigning makes things more accessible, they said.
"This is so critically important to their (young people's) future," Duffy said. "When we're talking about issues like gun laws and climate change and affordable college and affordable health care — those are all issues that young people are going to care about."
Utilizing social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have also proven to be useful. Strike explained that she can connect with people her age from across the country and share information on TikTok especially.
"I think the thing that's so inspiring about getting involved with politics for me is that I know that it starts with me," Strike said. "Change starts with me. It doesn't start with the politicians, necessarily, they work for us.
"We are in a democracy. You can't choose to sit on the sidelines," Strike said. "You have to have a voice. You have to have an opinion."