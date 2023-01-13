LONDONDERRY — London is calling on the Londonderry High School Lancer Band to come across the pond.
In a surprise recent Zoom call, band students were officially invited to be part of London’s annual New Year’s Day parade on Jan. 1, 2024.
The surprise announcement came from Steve Summers, representing the London parade.
“It’s huge in our country,” Summers told the students, “and the highlight of our year.”
Summers noted the parade marches down through the city of London, passing by the most historic and notable sights and buildings, including Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square and other famed spots.
Summers added the parade draws upwards of 8,000 performers from all around the world and is broadcast across major viewing outlets, with an expected 350 million people tuning in worldwide.
There will also be 200,000 or more lining the streets of London.
Inviting the Londonderry band is special, Summers said, as talent scouts are out and about to find the best and most talented bands and other groups to participate.
“We only choose the best,” he said.
The London parade has been held for 40 years, and organizers are always on the lookout for what American bands and groups can offer.
Londonderry’s band has a long history of taking part in influential and famed parades and other events, including numerous trips to New York City for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and appearances in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
One major milestone was being selected to represent New Hampshire and perform in the presidential inauguration parade in Washington, D.C. in 2009.
The band, under the leadership of Serge Beaulieu, will take on major fundraising efforts to help support the trip abroad.
After the official announcement, Beaulieu said the band is all in.
“A definite yes,” he said. “We will be there.”
Londonderry High School Principal Jason Parent said it’s an exciting opportunity.
“It’s incredible, right?” he said after hearing the announcement.
The school board will also need to approve the trip.
The students musicians would head to London in December for a week leading up to the Jan. 1 appearance.
Summers said students will have opportunities to explore the city and visit historic places.
“Every single building in London is built in history,” he said.
Junior Jade-Lily Lapham, a member of the band color guard, said she is very excited.
“It’s also definitely nerve-wracking,” she said. “But in the best way possible.”
Beaulieu also made note of the role current senior band members will leave on the group, even though they won’t be making the London trip.
“A huge round of applause for the seniors who led this group,” he said after the announcement came from London. “A lot of this has to do with the seniors who helped lead you guys.”
