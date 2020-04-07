MANCHESTER, N.H. — Miles Swope apparently could not wait to be born, according to the New Hampshire State Police.
His mom and dad, John and Camille Swope of Londonderry, were on their way to Elliot Hospital Monday night when Camille began to go into very active labor, state police said. The couple pulled over to the side of the highway at mile 18.6 on Interstate 93 north and called 911.
Troopers from B Barracks in Bedford and Manchester firefighters rushed to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Before they arrived, however, the 911 operator advised them that Miles had already arrived.
His dad successfully delivered him, state police said.
The couple and their new baby were transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital. All three are doing well, according to state police Lt. Bryan Trask.