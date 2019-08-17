LONDONDERRY — An annual event got a bit of a historical twist this year.
At Londonderry’s Old Home Day, the traditional softball game played by Londonderry police and fire took on whole new meaning, when both the Londonderry police and fire departments faced the Derry police and fire departments.
This year is the 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement, which both Londonderry and Derry are a part of.
To help fuel that early rivalry in a fun, friendly way, the two towns sent fire and police representatives to play ball at the Londonderry High School field — a way to help honor Nutfield’s rich history.
In the end, it was the Londonderry team coming out on top, 10-8. Following the game, a musical fireworks display lit up the Londonderry skies.