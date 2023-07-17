LONDONDERRY — Car enthusiasts were encouraged to get their gleaming roadster, awesome muscle car or partially restored jalopy over to the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire on Saturday, where once a year, the spotlight shines on vehicles that don’t leave the ground.
Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, located at 27 Navigator Road, was once again host to vintage vehicles, which converged on the grounds of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to some beautiful cars and trucks, there were also prizes, raffles, food trucks and a special appearance by a student-built aircraft. Major support for the event was provided by Enterprise Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.