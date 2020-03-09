LONDONDERRY — A local church hosted an art exhibit not only spotlighting the talents of those who created the art, but also the stories of their past and journey to America.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosts the exhibit "Our Neighbors, Ourselves," an event in partnership with the New Hampshire Council on Churches and a visual exploration into the lives and stories of those who came to New Hampshire from all over the world.
A recent reception included music and stories provided by artists with works on display all around the St. Peter's sanctuary.
The Rev. Colin Chapman of St. Peter's said the idea to bring an immigration-themed art exhibit to the church was, in part, an opportunity to showcase the church space while paying tribute to the artists on display.
"We always thought this space could be an art space," Chapman said.
That led to ideas about using the open concept sanctuary for the art exhibit with room for gathering, music, dancing and chats with visiting artists.
"We wanted to tell the stories and bring people in," Chapman added.
Featured artists include photographer Becky Field, painter Segun Olorunfemi, sculptor the Rev. Sam Fuller and painter Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld. "Art from Uncaged Art," a traveling exhibit crated by teenagers held in the Tornillo Children's Detention Center in El Paso County is also on display.
The art exhibit remains at St. Peter's for several weeks during the Lenten season. The church will also offer not only opportunities for people to view the art, but will also host book studies, weekly prayer services and more.
All support or money made during this time will go to support the New Hampshire Bail on Bond Fund, raising and dispersing funds for detained immigrants, and also the New Hampshire Council on Churches. St. Peter's is located at 3 Peabody Row.