LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Arts Council will offer its popular summer Concerts on the Common with a live, "uncommon" streaming opportunity due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
After consulting with town management and public safety team, the Arts Council decided to cancel all physical Concerts on the Common for 2020. This decision was made with public safety as the number one priority.
Even though the entire season was impacted, the Arts Council still wanted to find a way to provide access to great music throughout the summer. So, with some creative thinking, research and quick action, a plan was hatched to use technology to broadcast performances through the Concerts on the Common Facebook page. As a result, loyal fans can still spread a blanket, lay out a picnic, and kick-back and enjoy “UnCommon” Concerts on the Common in the comfort and safety of their own homes by connecting to facebook.com/ConcertsOnTheCommon.
This is a win for the musicians as well since performance schedules have been cancelled and live music venues closed during the pandemic. The Arts Council also wanted to help local restaurants offering take-out and delivery service. So, a listing of these establishments will be featured during the broadcast with the hope that fans will order food to enjoy during the concert.
The first performance was June 1, featuring a showcase of Londonderry High School and middle school musicians.
The traditional first concert of the season usually features the seniors’ last performance with the high school jazz ensembles. However, under the circumstances, this year’s concert will feature previously recorded sessions and live commentary by Londonderry School District Director of Music Serge Beaulieu and staff.
For the remainder of the season “UnCommon” concerts will stream live on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m through the Concerts on the Common Facebook page at Facebook.com/ConcertsOnTheCommon.
For more information contact Stephen Lee, Londonderry Arts Council, email stephenl.nh@gmail.com. For a complete list of program sponsors visit londonderryartscouncil.org/sponsors.