LONDONDERRY — Candidates have tossed their names in the ring to run for state representative positions in Londonderry’s newly named District 16. The primary election is Sept. 13.
Running for state representative are Republican incumbents Tom Dolan, Sherman Packard, Doug Thomas, Wayne MacDonald and David Lundgren.
Others signing up are GOP candidates Laura El-Azem, Ron Dunn, Moira Ryan, Kristine Perez, and Kathleen Kilroy.
Republican voters will choose seven to move on to the November ballot.
On the Democratic side, those filing for state representative are Michela Hites, Anne Fenn, Tammy Siekmann, Gregory Warner, Ted Combes, Jim Green, Alex Killey.
All Democrats will move on to the General Election ballot in November.
Polls are open for primary election day, Sept. 13, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Londonderry High School gymnasium.
Doug Thomas in an incumbent GOP state representative who believes his education and experiences will help support bills at the State House that lower costs of electricity and energy.
Kristine Perez is running for state representative, saying on social media she is a “solid conservative” and wants change and transparency for the town of Londonderry.
“Constituents have a right to know and a say in what bills are being sponsored by their representatives and how they will impact their community,” she stated.
Sherman Packard, incumbent, is a longtime member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives and currently serves as the Speaker of the House, taking the job following the death of Speaker Dick Hinch in 2020.
Wayne MacDonald’s career experience includes working as a senior fraud investigator with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the manager of Standard Sash and Door Company. He is an incumbent Republican seeking re-election to the House of Representatives.
Moira Ryan supports education, stating on social media she co-founded a parent advocacy group to work on strengthening education by promoting literacy, requested and attained a special education audit and found sponsors for legislation, three signed into law.
David Lundgren, incumbent, seeks another two-year term in Concord. Owner of a longstanding chiropractic business, he is a longtime representative, community supporter and advocate for many causes and mission, including the Sonshine Soup Kitchen and other community efforts.
Tom Dolan, incumbent, is a former town councilor and has served the community in many ways and on various committees and boards.
Ron Dunn seeks a term as state representative and has served on the Budget Committee, Solid Waste and Environmental Committee and the town’s Energy Task Force. He said in an earlier candidate profile he has always put Londonderry’s water quality as a priority, hoping to solutions to bring clean water to residents while keeping the tax rate in check.
Laura El-Azem is running for state representative to support the people of Londonderry as their “voice for liberty and limited government in Concord” according to her Facebook page. She is conservative and will vote to keep the state income tax free, according to her post.
The Londonderry GOP did not have information about Kathleen Kilroy.
