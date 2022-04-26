LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry High School gymnasium was filled with robust cheers Friday when the spring pep rally honored sports teams, student achievements, teachers and others within Lancer Nation doing great things.
The rally kicked off with the teams entering the gym, breaking through colorful banners and heading to the center wearing official jerseys to show off their team spirit.
“This room is filled with heroes and angels,” said teacher and rally organizer Steve Juster.
Juster has led pep rallies at the school for many years. The winter rally is traditionally held to honor students who sign up to donate hair to be made into wigs for cancer patients.
The event Friday was the first full in-person rally in many months, Juster said.
The rally agenda included awarding Arthur Psaledas special recognition awards to Dottie Gulezian, Sage Matzger and Colby Ramshaw.
Psaledas is a former assistant principal at the high school and always “encouraged the ideals of school spirit,” Juster said.
In addition to awards, honors, dance performances, music and even a friendly game of tug-of-war, the rally took time to honor students heading into military service following graduation and also their families.
The high school’s Blue Stars military support club awarded special certificates to Purple Star high school students and honored younger students in kindergarten, elementary school and middle school who will be future Purple Stars and have parents actively serving in the military.
Students came onto the gym floor to be recognized and received shirts presented by the Blue Stars club.
Londonderry is the first high school in New England to adopt a Purple Star program.
