LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry High School celebrated graduates receiving diplomas through the school’s adult education program.
Commencement ceremonies were held in the high school gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Graduates dressed in blue and white gowns filed into the gym and then heard tributes and messages offered by school administrators, teachers and school board members.
Forty-one graduates received diplomas.
The program has been held for many years, and another commencement ceremony is traditionally held in the winter.
Members of the spring Class of 2023 are: Alexis Agrella, Shaelee Ambler, Landon Aubrey, Alaina Beaudoin, Mackenzie Belisle, Luke Bergeron, Samuel Bernardini, Brooke Bernasconi, Francis Bramble, Bailey Brown, Kyara Colon-Santiago, Molly Dwyer, Kayleigh Feener, Aleesia Foye, Jayden Furnari, John Gallagan, Connor Hampson, Rydan Harnish, Benjamin Kasper, Cristopher Kegley, Colby McCutheon, Farozan Mohammed, Nychole Mullen, Vaughn O’Mara, Jayme Payson, Abigail Perfetti, Caden Peterson, Myah Rivera, Megan Rogers, Lilly Roy, Breana Stearns, Mason Stewart, Cheyenne Terburgh, Nathan Thibault, Madilyn Thibodeau, Jay Vacca, Juan Ventura, Aidan Veverka, Landon Vose, and Dylan Wilson.
