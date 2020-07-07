LONDONDERRY — The town has approved a local small business grant program that will support those businesses and help with reimbursement of money due to COVID-19 expenses.
At a meeting June 29, the Town Council approved the grant program, the Coronavirus Reconfiguration Costs and Assistance and Relief (CRCAR), designed to allow small businesses in Londonderry apply for a grant up to $1,000 to reimburse operational expenses related to COVID-19 regulations.
Such expenses would include, but are not limited to, items such as plexi-glass, tents/tables, sanitizing products, social distancing materials, etc.
The initial funding for the program is $50,000, which will come from the monies designated for Londonderry by the state of New Hampshire as part of the CARES Act municipal relief funds allocated to each community.
More funding could be allocated to the program in the future depending on the needs of the business community.
Town Manager Kevin Smith said small businesses are the "lifeblood" of the economy in Londonderry.
"By creating this program, it is one small way the town can lend a helping hand to these businesses as they work to get their operations back to full strength while still abiding by the COVID-19 regulations," Smith said.
Londonderry businesses wishing to apply for the grant can download the application online at londonderrynh.org/sites/londonderrynh/files/uploads/crcar.pdf.
Once the application is downloaded and completed, it can be emailed to Kirby Brown at kbrown@londonderrynh.org or can be dropped off at Town Hall in the Town Manager’s office.