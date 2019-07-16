BRENTWOOD — A Londonderry man pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child in Rockingham County Superior Court on Tuesday
Fifty-nine-year-old Dewey Wambsganss, 13 Olde Country Village Road, waived his arraignment, and his bail was set at $100,000 cash.
Wambsganss, a school bus driver, is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment.
Police said previously that the charges are not alleged to have occurred on school property or on a school bus, and the victim was known to the offender outside of his profession as a bus driver, according to police.
On June 21, Wambsganss turned himself into Waxhaw Police Department in North Carolina according to Capt. Patrick Cheetham. He was detained in at the Union County, North Carolina, Jail prior to being extradited to New Hampshire.
No other victims have come forward, Cheetham said Tuesday. If anyone believes that a child may have had inappropriate contact with Wambsganss, please contact the Londonderry Police Department Detective Division to seek advice.
The police are available to conduct private and confidential interviews as well.
This story is developing. Check Wednesday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune for a full story.