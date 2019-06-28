LONDONDERRY — Kevin Malone, 64, of Nutfield Drive, has been charged with threatening another local resident with a gun Wednesday, police said.
Malone, who claimed the alleged victim forced him off Interstate 93, followed him to the condo complex where he resides and pointed a gun at him, according to police.
Officers went to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. when several callers reported the altercation, police said. Investigators found a pistol in Malone's car. He faces charges of criminal threatening with a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
He's also charged with failure to install an alcohol interlock device in his car as required by a court order.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham, spokesman for the Londonderry Police Department, was not available for comment on this story.