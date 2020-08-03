CONCORD, N.H. — A Londonderry man was arrested and charged with DWI and an open container violation following a crash on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning.
State police responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle accident south of Concord. Upon arrival, troopers located a vehicle blocking both lanes of travel with extensive damage, according to a press release.
Dylan M. Lally, 21, of Londonderry, was identified as the driver.
The investigation showed that Lally was attempting to enter I-93 south from the Route 393 west ramp when he failed to navigate the ramp, exited the roadway and traveled across both lanes of the highway, striking the center median guardrail, the release stated.
After striking the guardrail, Lally's vehicle re-entered the roadway, blocking both lanes of travel.
He was charged with DWI and an open container violation and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.