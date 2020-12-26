CONCORD, N.H. — A man with ties to Londonderry was arrested Wednesday and charged with voting in more than one state during the general election in November of 2016.
Laurence Kahn, 58, of Londonderry and Tiovola, Michigan, was arrested pursuant to a warrant and charged with one count of voting in more than one state, prohibited by voting in both Londonderry and Elm River Township, Michigan during the 2015 general election.
Kahn was charged with a Class B felony for violating RSA 659:34-a for knowingly checking in at the checklist in Londonderry and casting a New Hampshire ballot.
But Kahn had allegedly already cast a ballot in that same election year in Michigan.
He will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Feb. 24, 2021, at 8:15 A.M.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen of the Election Law Unit.