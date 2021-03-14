Londonderry man faces child porn charges

LONDONDERRY — A 25-year-old Londonderry man wanted for possession of child pornography turned himself in to police.
After an investigation that began in 2020 as a coordinated effort between Londonderry police and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, detectives were granted a warrant for the arrest of Justin Xavier Gozza.
Gozza was charged with 14 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.
Gozza was booked after turning himself in to police Friday at 2:30 p.m.
He was held on preventive detention bail and taken to the Rockingham County jail in Brentwood. He is to be arraigned Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Tara Koski at tkoski@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-425-5923.