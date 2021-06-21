LONDONDERRY — A 23-year-old man received minor injuries early Monday when the 2007 Toyota Camry he drove veered off the road and rolled over, according to state police.
Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 93 south, near Exit 4 in Londonderry, at 4:45 a.m. for the reported crash.
Patrick Patient, of Londonderry, was taken to Parkland Medical Center, troopers said.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at riley.j.lacroix@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8952.
New Hampshire State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Londonderry Fire Department. The right lane of the highway was shut down briefly as responders worked.