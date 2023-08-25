BRENTWOOD — A Londonderry man convicted of murdering a Pelham pastor in October 2019 was sentenced to 42 years to life in New Hampshire state prison.
In May, a jury found Brandon Castiglione, 29, guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Luis Garcia of Manchester inside the Londonderry home where he lived with his father.
Luis Garcia was 60 years old.
Castiglione was found to have shot Luis Garcia in the back of the neck, from a distance of only a few inches to a foot away with his pistol.
Garcia was a minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham. He had been painting at the Castiglione residence for a few weeks and was there on Oct. 1, 2019 to continue painting. This was a side gig for the minister who also worked on similar projects at the church.
The Castiglione family attended the church and often went to the Garcia household for Bible study.
His family, along with Luis Garcia’s, wept hearing state prosecutors describe the manner in which he died and the specific expanding bullet used to commit the murder.
Castiglione, 10 minutes before his sentencing began, decided to represent himself in court. It was much to the surprise of his family sitting behind him and Luis Garcia’s family on the other side of the courtroom.
Before Judge David Ruoff sentenced Castiglione, the suspect addressed Luis Garcia’s family.
“I still consider Luis a dear friend of mine,” Castiglione said. “Sometimes I sit and question myself as certain things happen.”
“God will bring our hearts back together,” he said.
Castiglione asked Ruoff to be fair and right based on the facts of his case when handing him the sentence.
The 42 years was significant for Judge David Ruoff to give Castiglione with the stand-committed sentence.
It means Castiglione will be 64 years old when he is first eligible for parole which is the age Luis Garcia would have turned this month.
“Maybe when you walk out, you’ll pick up where he left off,” Ruoff said to Castiglione.
The reason why Castiglione murdered Garcia remains unanswered and a frustration for Garcia’s family, state prosecutors and the judge.
“It’s very unsatisfying for everyone in the case, family members, your sister sitting back there would all want to know why,” Ruoff said.
Ruoff factored in evidence and testimonials from the trial, impact statements and letters from Castiglione’s family. He said it was unmitigated gun violence and murder at close range.
“A blameless, wonderful human being was murdered by an expanding bullet from behind,” Ruoff stated.
There was a lot of forgiveness from Luis Garcia’s family in the courtroom.
Patricia Garcia, Luis Garcia’s widow, talked about the man her late husband was and the compassion he showed to others. She described him as a faithful person who put God first and loved unconditionally.
“We looked forward to growing old together,” Garcia said to the court.
Garcia addressed Castiglione, telling him he was guilty of Garcia’s murder and committed it to satisfy his own jealous self. She spoke about Castiglione dining at her dinner table and coming to her house for Bible study.
“You were a trusted friend then you betrayed that trust and plotted to kill him,” Garcia said to Castiglione. “You did not have the right to end his life.”
As a religious person, Garcia forgave Castiglione, but won’t forget his actions.
“It is not easy to forget the pain you have caused me,” Garcia said.
Garcia’s daughters Jessica Godoy and Vanessa Santana spoke about their children who won’t have the opportunity to hug or call their grandfather again.
Godoy said her children ask about their grandfather all the time.
Santana told the courtroom her father would have turned 64 years old this week.
She told Castiglione his acts were evil. Whenever Santana and her family thinks of Luis Garcia, they’ll relive the moment Castiglione murdered him, she lamented.
“You took the future we decided to have with him away,” Santana said.
She said she looked to see if Castiglione showed remorse or empathy, but he had a cold look on his face throughout the trial.
The family continued to search for a motive as to why Castiglione pulled the trigger on Luis Garcia.
“The why you did this may never be answered,” Godoy said. “I hope you find the courage to admit it one day.”
The defense has 30 days to issue an appeal.
