LONDONDERRY — A local man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to a death that occurred at his father's Londonderry home Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, is charged with murdering Luis Garcia, 60, at 15 Ridgemont Drive. He is accused of recklessly causing the death of Garcia under "circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to a joint statement by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner and Londonderry police Chief William R. Hart Jr.
The murder occurred at the home of Mark Castiglione, Brandon's father, according to property records.
Police have not released a cause of death. Castiglione is being arraigned this afternoon in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.
This is not the first time Castiglione has been in trouble with the law.
In 2013 the former Londonderry High School student was arrested for operating a drug lab at the same Ridgemont Drive address, according to reports in The Eagle-Tribune.
At the time, police had obtained a search warrant to find drug paraphernalia stolen from the Londonderry Flea Market, according to the reports. While there investigators found highly explosive materials in the then 19-year-old Brandon Castiglione’s bedroom, believed to have been used to make honey butane oil, reports state. The materials included cans of flammable Sterno cooking fuel, the chemical butane and propane torches.
The oil is produced in a tube by forcing the liquid butane through marijuana to extract THC, the component that causes the high. The end result is a substance resembling honey that has a purer THC content than marijuana and creates more of a euphoria, state trooper Matthew Partington said.
“You are getting a much more enhanced effect,” he said.
Since then Castiglione has been charged in multiple cases in Derry and Londonderry, including driving under the influence, simple assault and criminal mischief, according to reports from The Eagle-Tribune.