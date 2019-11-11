Londonderry poet takes state honor

LONDONDERRY — A Londonderry woman is being honored at the state level for her talents with verse and poetic words.
Alexandria Peary was named the state's Poet Laureate by Gov. Chris Sununu and officially confirmed last month by the Executive Council.
"I'd like to thank the governor for his nomination and for providing me with the opportunity to serve the writers of New Hampshire," Peary said. "For all of my career, I have been committed to helping others advance their writing and achieve success. I look forward to developing a range of programs and initiatives for individuals across the state."
Peary was officially honored last week at Londonderry Town Hall, receiving official accolades from town officials and staff.
Peary's resume and list of published works and poems is vast. She is the author of six books and more than 100 other works that have appeared in leading literary journals and publications.
She is also a recipient of the Iowa Poetry Prize and has 18 years experience administering college and university writing programs.
In a vision statement, Peary noted she appreciated being born and educated in New Hampshire, and still calls the Granite State her home.
"Serving others is an important part of my life," she wrote, "and I have been looking forward for a substantial way to give back to New Hampshire and my fellow poets.