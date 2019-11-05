LONDONDERRY — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
Anthony Nicolosi, 3, is described by police as being about 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in the custody of his biological mother, Malinda Nicolosi, in defiance of a court order granting full custody to the biological father, police said.
Police described Malinda Nicolosi, 46, as being 5 feet-7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
She was last seen with her son on Nov. 1 and is believed to be in New Hampshire or Massachusetts and driving a silver 2010 Nissan Murano with the New Hampshire license plate 430 3730, police said.
Witnesses reported that the woman and her son may be in the Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Tewksbury, Cambridge or Peabody, according to police.
Londonderry police have a warrant for Malinda Nicolosi’s arrest on a charge of interference with custody.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact lead investigator Det. Narciso Garcia at ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-432-1118. Tips can be made anonymously via Facebook, online or by phone.