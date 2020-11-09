LONDONDERRY — A New Jersey man was arrested after allegedly coming to town to collect money from a phone scam.
Elvis Guzman, 43, of Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested Nov. 6 after police received a call from a concerned citizen on Parmenter Road saying a man was at his house to collect money from a potential scam.
The caller reported he had previously fallen for a scam where suspects contacted him stating that his grandchild was in jail and needed $12,000 to bail him out, a police release stated.
The money was never sent and the suspects said they would come to the residence to pick it up.
Police arrived and located Guzman approaching the residence and after an on scene investigation, Guzman was arrested, the statement read.
It is believed Guzman was there in an attempt to collect the $12,000 from the scam.
Guzman was charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception, and attempted theft by deception, both Class A felonies.
He was held without bail and arraigned on Monday via video at Rockingham Superior Court.