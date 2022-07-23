LONDONDERRY — The community’s top law enforcement official is ready to step down.
Police Chief William Hart will retire this summer, after serving Londonderry as its chief for many years and giving three decades of service to the town in many capacities.
Town councilors and those attending a recent Council meeting took time to honor Hart and wish him well.
Hart had been a captain with the department since 2001 and served as Rockingham County attorney from 1995 to 1998. He was Londonderry’s prosecutor from 1992 to 1994.
He served as interim chief following the retirement of longstanding chief Joseph Ryan and then was chosen to take the top job.
Hart also served the town as its acting town manager prior to the hiring of former manager Kevin Smith.
Smith stepped down earlier this year to make a run for U.S. Senate.
For Hart, it’s time to give thanks to the community.
“What I came to say is this; thank you,” Hart said at the recent meeting.
“When I came here 30 years ago, July 1, 1992, I didn’t think it would be the first time I ever held a job for more than a couple of years.”
Hart said he put his heart and soul into his service to Londonderry.
“I’ve dedicated my life to this town and (am) proud to have done so,” Hart said.
He added that he appreciated all the support he received from town councilors through the years and those he called good friends along the way.
“Thank you for the support this town gave me, the opportunities the town gave me, I am certainly better for it,” Hart said.
Town Council Chairman John Farrell put his own sentiments into the mix, saying Hart was a good friend who worked hard to make Londonderry a safer and better place.
“We are far better served by his service than we were before,” said Town Council Chairman John Farrell.
Farrell continued on, saying Hart grew the current police department to 68 sworn officers now on the roster.
And the chief also had a hand is advocating and supporting Londonderry’s new police station plan prior to the new building being constructed.
And, Farrell noted, Hart has been a good friend.
“It’s been a good run,” Hart concluded his message. “We have a lot of history here.”
He then received a standing ovation.
