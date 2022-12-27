Londonderry police honor their own

LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Police Department honored many within its department on Dec. 19, hosting a recognition ceremony to honor a veteran new leader while welcoming new officers.
Police Chief Kim Bernard officially took his oath of office, presented to him by retired Chief William Hart.
Following Bernard’s oath and swearing in, Hart said the department was in “excellent hands.”
The Town Council officially named Bernard, the former deputy chief, as the department’s leader in October, following Hart’s retirement and departure.
At that time, Bernard said he accepted the job with great honor.
“I will give you transparency and honesty every day I’m in office,” Bernard said then. “I will do my best to serve you with dignity and honor.”
Bernard’s career and relationship with the Londonderry Police Department got its start 21 years ago.
His career began with work as a dispatcher for another police department, and at one time he asked Hart if he could use his name as a reference for a position in Manchester.
“At the time I thought it would be a no brainer, but Bill told me no,” Bernard said.
Surprised by that response, Bernard said Hart followed up with a question: “Why do you want to work there? You should come to Londonderry.”
Bernard’s career path in fact led him to Londonderry.
Also on Dec. 19 was the swearing in of several new officers — Samantha Savini, Ryan Wobrock, Brendan Hurley, Frank Civitello and Michgor Scarlett — all individually reading their own oaths and then signing documents to make their roles official.
“It’s a special day for you and your families,” Bernard told the new officers. “Embrace this moment, take it all in and enjoy it.”
Bernard went on to tell those gathered for the ceremony at the police station that he was “biased,” but believed Londonderry’s police department was one of the best.
“We are one team,” he added.
Other special recognition honors throughout the night went to officers Zachary Castiglione and Tyler MacDonald; special assignments honors to officers James DeFelice, MacDonald and Nathan Slack; and special operations unit honors to Det. Marvin Alfaro and MacDonald.
Promotions went to Jason Archambault and Alfaro, named detectives; and Andrew Phillips and Ryan MacLean named to the role of sergeant.
Named to the rank of lieutenant were Keith Lee and Garrett Malloy.
Bernard also administered the oath to the department’s deputy Chief Jason Breen, a 22-year veteran of the department and Londonderry native.
“He’s solid, he’s everywhere,” Bernard said of his deputy chief. “This guy bleeds Londonderry.”
Bernard added that Breen’s caliber as a law enforcement official couldn’t be matched.
“And I couldn’t be happier,” Bernard said.
Bernard concluded the night by saying the Londonderry department is a special place to be. He also acknowledged the support of the community and each officer’s family.
