LONDONDERRY — The play's the thing when it comes to offering children a chance to enjoy the season under the sun.
In Londonderry, the community's recreational playground program is bustling with activity at South Elementary School, offering children morning and afternoon sessions filled with sports, games, crafts, treats, special guests and much more.
Participants enjoy mornings and afternoons full of activities, playing safely while taking time to enjoy a popsicle or other snack.
The program supports dozens of children during the summer, ages first grade through age 14, who take part in special themed days while learning about topics of interest, like bicycle safely.
There may also be a special guest tossed in throughout the summer sessions to show off skills with a baton, or to tell fun stories.
The program runs daily through Aug. 11, with morning and afternoon sessions. To learn more, call the recreation hotline at 432-2675.