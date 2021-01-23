LONDONDERRY — School Board members approved an $81.4 million operating budget number and will move that amount forward to the annual deliberative session.
At a public hearing on Jan. 14, board members approved that general fund operating number, along with a list of proposed warrant articles voters will consider at the polls on March 9.
The total proposed general fund operating budget is $81,497,456 for the year 2020-2021.
Warrant articles to be considered include:
— $25,000 to be placed in an Equipment Capital Reserve Fund to provide funds to support essential small equipment for classrooms, offices, technology and buildings and grounds.
— $125,000 to be placed in the district's School District Technology Network Infrastructure Fund.
— $75,000 for the Vehicle and Machinery Fund.
— A special article to create a districtwide building and grounds capital reserve fund to support renovations, construction, improvements and other related services to all buildings, grounds, fields, and infrastructure within the school district.
— $96,000 to support the school district's Dining Services and, if approved, would purchase new food serving lines at three district schools, Londonderry High School, North Elementary School, and South Elementary School, where serving lines are outdated as per health standards.
The public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed budget numbers and warrant articles at the annual school deliberative session, set for Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. in the Londonderry High School cafeteria.
Election Day for town and school budgets and school and town elected officials is Tuesday, March 9.