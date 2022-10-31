LONDONDERRY — A Londonderry man is being remembered for his hard work, good nature and strong sense of wanting to help others.
Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, was shot Saturday afternoon about 3:24 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kaye streets in Manchester. He was was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester was later charged in the shooting and faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with Cardakovic's death. He waived his arraignment Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
For the family, it's now about remembering their husband and father and sharing his story following his tragic death.
Cardakovic's 19-year-old daughter, Jasmina, said her dad worked hard and always took care of his family.
"I want to keep his legacy going," she said. "He was very well known here."
Jasmina, a member of Londonderry High School's Class of 2021, said her father had come to the United States from his native Bosnia more than two decades ago, not knowing the language and hoping to find a new, safer life.
That led him to New Hampshire. He eventually connected with a woman who also came to the states from Bosnia. The two married and settled in Manchester. They moved to Londonderry six years ago.
The couple had three children, who Jasmina said her parents were very proud of.
The family took trips back to Bosnia often to visit with many relatives who remain there.
On the day of the shooting, Jasmina said her father had been doing work as a truck driver. His 12-year-old son and a nephew were along for the ride.
But she said her father never made it to his destination.
After the shooting, the area of South Willow and near to Interstate 293 remained closed for hours.
Jasmina worried about what her younger brother had witnessed, but said he is getting a lot of support.
"My brother is okay," she said, "but I wish it had been me there instead."
For Jasmina, it's time to share all she can about her father.
"He was the type of person who would help anyone," she said.
A funeral is being planned for this week. Jasmina said the community and many others are reaching out to help and offer support.
When she speaks of her father, Jasmina said it all comes down to a simple sentiment.
"He came here with nothing and gave us everything," she said. "That's the definition of us."
