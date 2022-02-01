LONDONDERRY — A woman in her 30s was seriously injured in a sledding accident Sunday afternoon and flown to Boston for medical treatment.
Rescuers with the Londonderry Fire Department had to carry the woman from a remote location on the Mack’s Apples property, according to Battalion Chief Bo Butler. The spot is popular for sledding.
Butler said firefighters and paramedics provided advanced life support treatment and brought the patient to St. Peter’s Church, where a Boston medical helicopter landed.
She reportedly hit an unexpected bump and was unable to move her lower body after the accident.
Her condition was not known Monday.
Butler noted that it was a busy afternoon for Londonderry first responders, who also managed three other emergencies — including a gas leak — during the sledding incident.