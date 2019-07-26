LONDONDERRY – Londonderry teen Eric Nowak saw an ad in his local newspaper looking for eager individuals to clean the forest for its 300th anniversary. Searching for unique and innovative ideas to help his community for his Eagle Scout project, Eric was sold and decided to help.
After running through ideas of benches and even a map kiosk of all the fields in the area, Eric decided he wanted to work on one particular trail in the town forest. His project’s purpose ultimately revolved around creating proper drainage for water runoff that was crossing a trail in the forest, and then to build an 81-foot-long, pressure-treated walkway. This allows for easy passage on the trail during wet seasons.
Earning the Eagle Scout rank is no small feat. It takes perseverance, time management, and tremendous leadership abilities. Starting with the rank of Tenderfoot, or soon to be Scout, the list of the activities that the Boy Scout will complete on his journey to Eagle Scout include: 21 Merit Badges, a minimum of 16 months in a leadership position, a minimum of 24 nights camping, proposal, plan, and execution of a service project, and a minimum of seven Scoutmaster conferences and five boards of review.
“As a (Boy) Scout, I went on camping trips all the time and every time we always went out with a goal or purpose,” Eric said. “There is always a goal for the troop to keep learning, having fun, and spend time with friends. I never wanted it to stop. This is what motivated me to keep working toward that Eagle Scout rank.”
Eric worked with Kent and Meredith Allen to determine a suitable project for his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout. Kent has individually been working on improving the town forest for more than 8 years. Hence, Londonderry named the forest after him.
“Kent is almost 80 and has been working by himself for so many years,” explained Eric. “I wanted to do what I could to help him and believe that everybody should be helping him because he is doing important work.”
Overall, 261 hours, three fundraisers involving bake sales and car washes, and 27 volunteers raised $2,120.27 and worked to make this project a successful reality. The Town Council recently presented Eric with a special recognition certificate, congratulating him for completing his Boy Scout Eagle project.
“I learned so much about leadership over the course of this project,” Eric said. “I used the Boy Scout EDGE Method (Explain, Demonstrate, Guide, Enable) to help lead my volunteers. I also worked alongside everybody involved because I wanted to be respected as a collaborative leader.”
Eric emphasized that the Eagle Scout rank lives far beyond the conclusion of his service project. Eagle Scouts enter a brotherhood, united by a Scout Law that revolves around the ideals of Scouting: perseverance, discipline, motivation, accountability, and achievement. Eagle Scouts vie to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
“When I first heard about becoming an Eagle Scout, it just seemed like another badge,” Eric said. “It is so much more than that. It becomes a lifestyle. The amount of leadership skills I have gained from this experience is amazing. I have had the opportunity to grow as a leader and see so many people come to help.”
Eric's biggest piece of advice to all Boy Scouts hoping to one day earn the Eagle Scout rank: “Don’t procrastinate and don’t give up. It is a lot of work and seems daunting but it is absolutely possible. The earlier you can start, the better. You will get there.”