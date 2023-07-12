LONDONDERRY — Not only is New Balance coming to Londonderry, the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will be the shoe mogul's second largest in New England.
The town's Planning Board voted unanimously on July 5 to conditionally approve New Balance’s proposal for a new manufacturing facility at 55 Pettengill Road.
“We found that New Hampshire, in general, provided some great opportunities for us,” said John Campbell, New Balance’s Vice President of Corporate Services at the meeting. “We’re really focused on the greater Londonderry and Manchester area for that workforce. We really see abundant opportunity to bring those folks in and retain that workforce in the area.”
The proposed factory will be 102,418-square-feet, with approximately 20,000 devoted to offices for maintenance and operations. The remaining space will be the manufacturing floor.
This factory will be second in size only to a plant in Skowhegan, Maine.
The conditional approval comes less than a year after the company’s opening of its fifth plant in Methuen.
Civil engineer on the project, Jim Petropoulos, said the company hopes to break ground in the late summer of 2023 and have the factory open its doors in winter of 2024.
Once open, the project will bring 160 jobs to Londonderry, before expanding to a total of 240. Petropoulos said that this facility will not be a major shipping center, and that there would be at maximum only three trucks entering and leaving the facility each day.
The factory is also making an effort to be better for the environment, Petropoulos said. In addition to solar panels on the factory’s roof, the facility will be run completely off of electric energy, have qualitative and quantitative storm water practices, high efficiency light fixtures, a white roof, and limited site irrigation.
“The project is not LEED [Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design] certified, but there are many sustainable elements in the building,” he said.
The main concern raised by planning board member Anne Chaimpa was traffic safety on Pettengill Road, because a one-way exit from the New Balance Facility will be directly across an existing UPS facility.
Petropoulos assured her that there will be plenty of signage indicating a right turning exit, and only an exit, to ensure the safety of motorists on the roadway.
Beyond that concern, the board members praised New Balance for keeping factories in the United States, and for pursuing the Granite State for its newest location. The sentiment was summarized by board member alternate Roger Filio.
“If you build your buildings as well as you build your product, then we’re happy to have you here,” said Filio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.