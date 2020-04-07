LONDONDERRY — As the Town Council attempted to hold its first "virtual" meeting Monday night, a vulgar interruption quickly ended the gathering only a short time into the agenda.
Councilors gathered through the Go to Meeting video conference application, with councilors, town officials and residents able to call in and be present for public comment and to view the live meeting via home computers or other devices.
After a few agenda items were discussed, and while newly-elected Councilor Debra Paul was speaking, disruptive, explicit language was heard that then forced officials to shut down the meeting quickly.
In a statement Monday night on the town's Facebook page, officials stated that although attempts were made to eject the caller believed to be making the crude remarks, the meeting had to be closed.
After the meeting, Council Chairman John Farrell said this particular video meeting platform could allow many people to sign in as part of the group meeting.
He said prior to the disruption, the Council was able to finish some important agenda items prior to the quick end. The meeting was reinstated online long enough to be adjourned.
"We completed all the statutory requirements," Farrell said, adding residents began sending him texts to find out what was going on.
During the current coronavirus pandemic, town meetings are allowed to be held remotely if communities allow public access via telephone, video or other electronic device means.
The town also has to provide information to the public on ways to access the meeting and participate in public forum or comment portions of the agenda. The town posted links on its website to give residents a way to connect for the live Monday night meeting.
"We apologize to those of you who may have been watching the meeting," the statement from the town read. "The police department intends to open an investigation into the hacking and we will be researching other platforms on which we may hold our public meetings during the pandemic."