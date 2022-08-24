LONDONDERRY — Debra Paul, a town councilor and publisher of the Londonderry Times, was arrested Wednesday and accused of not complying with state election laws.
The 62-year-old faces six counts related to penalties for political advertising, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.
Paul is accused of failing to properly identify political advertisements that she published in her newspaper with appropriate language, either at the beginning or the end of the advertisement, as required by law.
Formella said in a statement that his office previously investigated and warned her of the conduct twice.
Those instances ended with formal letters being issued in 2019 and 2021.
A "final warning" letter from the Election Law Unit in September 2021 informed Paul that all political advertising must be properly labeled as such in her publication, Formella's statement explains.
Each misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to one year at the county house of correction and a fine of up to $2,000.
An arraignment has been scheduled in 10th Circuit Court in Derry for Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.