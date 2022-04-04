LONDONDERRY — Police are thanking the public for quickly sharing news that an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease had wandered from her home and was possibly in danger. She was found safe Monday afternoon, authorities announced.
Wanda Youngren was reported missing by her husband just after 7 a.m.
Officers were told that he last saw his wife when the two went to bed Sunday at about 11 p.m. Youngren, who also suffers from dementia, was believed to have walked away from her home sometime overnight.
Londonderry police said in a statement that the search included drones and a K-9 team. More resources were brought on within a few hours, including an additional K-9 from Hudson police, the Manchester police drone team, New Hampshire Fish and Game rescue team, and the Londonderry ALERT team, which is a volunteer civilian search and rescue group.
State police at the same time issued a “silver alert,” indicating that a vulnerable senior citizen was missing.
Police say a volunteer with the ALERT team found Youngren inside an unlocked car further down Quarry Road, the last place she was seen.
Londonderry firefighters assessed Youngren’s medical condition before she was reunited with her husband.
“We wish to thank all the responding agencies who assisted us with our search and also our in-town and online community for sharing our post,” the Londonderry police announcement reads. “The Facebook post had more than 2,700 shares that reached more than 109,000 people, which helped us quickly spread the word and share a photo.”
Police emphasized the importance of acting quickly, especially with overnight temperatures Sunday dipping into the low 30s.
