LONDONDERRY — Voters Tuesday came out to pick town and school district officials and also consider a long list of warrant articles dealing with spending plans for town and school services, conservation, technology and even bringing pickle ball to town.
But in the end, pickle ball didn’t make the final cut of approvals with residents, and a proposal to build a new School Administrative Unit, or SAU, building closer to the Town Hall complex failed to get the required majority of votes needed to pass.
Preliminary, unofficial results gave voter approvals to both a $38.9 million town operating budget and the $83 million school spending plan.
Voters also picked town and school district officials.
On the town side, early results gave incumbent Town Councilor John Farrell a win for another three years on the Council with 2,190 votes. Chad Franz took the second open Council position, winning 2,049 votes in early tallies.
Council candidate Ted Combes earned 1,936 votes, which was not enough to win.
Other town officials elected were incumbent Supervisor of the Checklist Kristen Grages, winning out over challenger Cara Dunn for the open position, 1,796 votes to 1,463 votes, respectively.
Incumbent town treasurer Kathy Wagner also won another three years on the job with 2,620 votes, running unopposed.
For Budget Committee, Patrick Cassidy and Ron Dunn took the wins for the two open spots for three-year terms.
The three open Trustee of the Library jobs for three-year terms went to Kimberly Bears, Liz Thomas and Jan McLaughlin.
For Trustee of the Trust Fund, the one lone open position went to Patrick Cassidy.
Voters also approved a list of town warrant articles including money for Roadway Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund; a public water system study; fire department capital equipment funding; technology capital needs; the creation of a Recreation Revolving Fund, and $32,800 to fund an update of the town’s Master Plan.
A collective bargaining agreement between the town and the International Association of Firefighters Local 3160 was also approved.
But voters said no to spending $6,000 to start engineering on a potential pickle ball court in town. Another non-binding article asking voters to consider a town-wide speed limit also failed.
On the school side, voters picked Kevin Gray for the one, open three-year School Board seat. He won 1,897 votes over Racheal Killian with 1,625 votes and Tracey Ramshaw with 312 votes.
A second open Board position for a two-year term went to Amanda Butcher with 1,971 votes to Tim Porter’s 1,902 votes.
Incumbent Cindi Rice Conley won another three years as school district moderator and John Conley was elected as school district treasurer. Kerri Stanley also ran unopposed for another three years as school district clerk.
The school district warrant included spending plans dealing with technology, building security, buildings and grounds and maintenance.
School articles approved by voters included $350,000 for improvements to building security, $125,000 for technology network infrastructure updates and vehicle and machinery maintenance.
Two collective bargaining agreements between the school district and the Londonderry Education Association and the Londonderry Association of Allied health Professionals were also approved.
But an article asking voters to approve the building of a new School Administrative Unit, or SAU, building at the town hall complex failed to get the required majority of votes needed to pass.
A special petitioned article, advisory only, dealing with the requirements for wearing face masks in schools also failed with voters.