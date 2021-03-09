Londonderry voters approve town, school budgets, long list of warrant articles

LONDONDERRY — An incumbent town councilor gets another three years on the job, taking the top count Tuesday as voters headed to the polls to choose elected officials and consider the town's spending plan and a long list of warrant articles.
In early unofficial results, incumbent Councilor Jim Butler took the top vote tally over challenger Ronald Dunn, winning another three-year term by a vote of 1,206 to 658.
Others taking town positions and running unchallenged were Town Clerk Sherry Farrell with 1,671 votes and Jonathan Kipp winning three years as town moderator with 1,598 votes.
Voters also approved a $38.9 million town budget along with a long list of warrant articles dealing with many requests to support town services, land, recreation and water quality.
A three-way race for two Budget Committee positions saw Joseph Gagnon and Tim Siekmann taking the top vote counts with 1,079 and 888 votes, respectively. Paul Skudlarek earned 886 votes.
Also, a contested race for a Supervisor of the Checklist position gave Barbara MacDonald the top count with 705 votes over Brian McCurley's 582 votes and Curtis Litterer's 205.
For Leach Library Trustee, Betsy McKinney and Carol Introne were the only two candidates, taking the two open positions with 1,366 votes and 1,283 votes, respectively.
Town warrant articles approved by voters include $180,000 to be placed in the town's Expendable Maintenance Trust Fund, $650,000 for the Roadway Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund, $75,000 for Pillsbury Road expansion, $35,000 for the Master Plan Capital Reserve Fund, and $100,000 for the fire equipment capital reserve fund.
Voters also approved an article to purchase five acres of Mack's land for $250,000. An article to extend a water main to residences behind Apple Tree Mall was also approved.
On the school side, voters approved the district's $81.4 million operating budget along with a list of warrant articles including $25,000 for a School District Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, $125,000 to support technology infrastructure, $96,000 for new food service serving lines in three schools, and also approved the creation of a Building and Grounds Capital Reserve Fund.
Voters also gave newcomer Sara Loughlin the top vote count for one of the two open school board seats, earning her 1,336 votes. Incumbent Michael Saucier took the second seat with 1,275 votes. Incumbent Steve Young failed to win back another term and got 916 votes.
Kerri Stanley ran unchallenged for school district clerk, taking 1,576 votes.