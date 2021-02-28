LONDONDERRY — Voters here will consider a proposed $81.4 million school operating budget and on the town side, a proposed operating number is $38.9 million.
Polls are Tuesday, March 9, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school.
The school district ballot also includes a list of warrant articles for voters to consider including $25,000 for the district's Equipment Capital Reserve Fund; $75,000 for Vehicle and Machinery Fund, and $600,000 to be placed in the Buildings and Grounds Capital Reserve Fund.
Voters will also pick two school board members. Interim school district clerk Kerri Stanley is running unopposed for the job.
Along with the town's proposed operating budget, warrant articles will include $180,000 to be placed in the town’s Expendable Maintenance Trust Fund; $650,000 for the Roadway Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund; $75,000 for Pillsbury Road expansion, and $100,000 for the fire equipment capital reserve fund.
Town candidates running for office include incumbent Councilor Jim Butler being challenged by Ron Dunn for the one open spot; Sharon Farrell, town clerk; Brian McCurly, Barbara MacDonald and Curtis Litterer, Supervisors of the Checklist for one open position; Jonathan Kipp for town moderator; Betsy McKinney and Carol Introne for two open Leach Library Trustee jobs; Paul Skudlarek, Tim Siekmann and Joseph Gagnon for two open Budget Committee positions.