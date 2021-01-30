LONDONDERRY —Voters here have a big weekend of budget consideration ahead as both the school district and town plan annual deliberative sessions.
The school district session is Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., in the Londonderry High School cafeteria. The town deliberative session is the next day, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m., also in the high school cafeteria.
On the school side, residents will hear information about the proposed $81.4 million school operating budget along with a list of warrant articles including:
— $250,000 for the district's Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, providing funding to support essential small equipment for classrooms, offices, technology and buildings and grounds.
— $125,000 to be placed in the district’s School District Technology Network Infrastructure Fund.
— $75,000 for the Vehicle and Machinery Fund.
— A special article to create a districtwide building and grounds capital reserve fund to support renovations, construction, improvements and other related services to all buildings, grounds, fields and infrastructure within the school district.
— $96,000 to support the school district’s Dining Services and, if approved, would purchase new food serving lines at three district schools, Londonderry High School, North Elementary School, and South Elementary School, where serving lines are outdated as per health standards.
On the town side, voters will hear details on the proposed $38.9 million operating budget, along with a list of warrant articles dealing with water, a land purchase, and various funding for capital reserve funds including:
— $650,000 for roadway maintenance.
— $75,000 for the Pillsbury Cemetery capital reserve fund.
— $450,000 for a 10-year lease agreement for Public Works equipment and vehicles.
— $100,000 for the Fire Department's equipment capital reserve fund.
Other capital reserve articles and proposed funding include $5,000 for recreation and $32,000 for the cable department.
Another article will ask voters to consider $250,000 to purchase a five-acre piece of Mack's property, and $250,000 to support a water line extension near Orchard View Drive and Lancaster Drive.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 9 with polls open at the Londonderry High School gym from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will consider both town and school budgets and will also elect town and school officials.