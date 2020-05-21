Londonderry woman arrested after chase, crash in Windham

LONDONDERRY — A Londonderry woman wanted by police for leading an officer on a recent chase through Hudson into Windham surrendered Wednesday, according to Hudson police.
Sara Stapleford, 20, is charged with disobeying a police officer, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, a police statement explains.
Police said Stapleford was driving a 2009 Audi A5 registered in her name at 7:05 p.m. on May 14.
An officer who spotted the car said he checked the registration plate through the state Department of Motor Vehicles on his cruiser’s mobile data terminal, and it showed the registered owner had a suspended license.
Instead of pulling over when approached by the police cruiser, Stapleford “fled at a high rate,” according to police.
The pursuit stretched into Windham, where police said Stapleford “continued traveling at a high rate of speed and in an extremely reckless manner” by driving into oncoming traffic in an effort to pass other cars.
The officer said he “broke off the pursuit as he entered into Windham,” and the Audi A5 continued to speed off.
About 7:20 p.m., Windham police aware of the chase told Hudson officers that the car was involved in a crash.
The Hudson officer involved with the earlier chase responded to the scene and identified the driver as Stapleford, police said.
Hudson police said Stapleford showed up at the police department Wednesday to answer to an arrest warrant.
She was released on personal recognizance bail and given a court date of June 19 in Nashua District Court.