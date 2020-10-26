LONDONDERRY — Two Londonderry women are facing off in the District 14 state Senate race.
Incumbent Sen. Sharon Carson will be challenged for the job by former school board member Nancy Hendricks.
District 14 includes Londonderry, Auburn and Hudson.
Londonderry voters cast ballots Nov. 3 at the Londonderry High School gymnasium off Mammoth Road. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Name: Sharon Carson
Age: 62
Occupation: Adjunct professor, Nashua Community College
Education: Degrees in medical laboratory science, American History and Early American History
Elected experience: Eight years as a state representative, 12 years as a state senator
Family: Married 42 years to Greg Carson, two daughters Alicia and Deirdre
Why are you running for office? To continue to make Senate District 14 and the state of New Hampshire the best place to live work and raise your family.
Name: Nancy Hendricks
Occupation: Community Manager, Maple Ridge Estates in Bedford, an independent living community for senior citizens.
Elected experience: Londonderry School Board, Jaffrey-Rindge School Board.
Family: Married to Mike Hendricks for 29 years, son Hans
Why are you running for office? A strong desire to work for bipartisan solutions, support public education, work with government leaders to develop a plan for economic growth and development, build a solid local economy that works for all and work to end the opioid crisis in our state.