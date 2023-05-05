LONDONDERRY — The YMCA of Greater Londonderry will host its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 206 Rockingham Rd.
This free event features family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids and families and kick off a healthy start to summer.
Activities will include face painting, a book fair, sports games and a bounce house.
Londonderry police and fire will be at the event along with vendors and other organizations like Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Stonyfield Yogurt, New Hampshire Healthy Families and many more.
Farmer’s marker in Salem finds a new home
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem farmer’s market will return for its first outdoor market of the season this year on Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Boulevard.
It’s a new location for the market, which will set up shop between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark movie theater.
Local vendors will sell fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, jewelry, and plants, as well as live music, activities for kids and special events.
The farmer’s marker will run through October on Sundays.
Plaistow landfill closed to flooding
PLAISTOW — The town announced the landfill facility, located at 37 Old County Road, is closed on Saturday, May 6, due to flooding.
Conditions are being monitored to determine when it will be able to open next.
Londonderry student among those honored in art contest
MANCHESTER — A Londonderry student is among the top winners in a congressional art contest, hosted Congressman Chris Pappas.
Anna Nahlik, a student at Londonderry High School, took a third place award in the contest, offered by Pappas to help showcase the Granite State’s young artists.
“New Hampshire has a long and proud history of supporting the arts, and these students are continuing that tradition,” Pappas said at the awards ceremony.
“Each year, I’m continually impressed by the creativity, thoughtfulness, and powerful messages that the pieces submitted are able to convey,” said Pappas.
Plant sale planned in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD The Hampstead Garden Club will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Town Common, 11 Main Street.
A rain date of May 7 is planned in case of inclement weather.
The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for $5.00 each. Money raised from the sale goes toward garden club programs and gardening supplies.
Garden club members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.
