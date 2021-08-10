LONDONDERRY — A time-honored tradition is coming back after pandemic challenges forced a big change in plans last summer.
Londonderry's Old Home Day kicks off Aug. 18 with a senior night event, honoring the elder citizens of the community.
The following days are then filled with more fun for all ages, including a parade, baby contest, music, booths on the Common, military encampment at the Londonderry Historical site, fireworks and a road race.
Last year, the pandemic forced a scaled version of Old Home Day, with only a handful of events held safely.
This year, the schedule is filled with days of events, under the watchful eye of a team of volunteers and supporters.
The schedule includes:
— Aug. 18, bingo begins at 4 pm. at the Lions Hall pavilion on Mammoth Road as senior night gets started. A barbecue meal will follow and then music will be provided on the Town Common. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to the Matthew Thornton Elementary School gym.
— Aug. 19, a Battle of the Bands is held on the Town Common beginning at 5 p.m. and hosted by the Londonderry Music Department.
— Aug. 20, Londonderry police take on the fire department in the annual softball game, 5:30 p.m. at the Londonderry High School varsity softball field
— Aug. 20, a concert featuring the Scott Spradling Band is held at 7 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Fireworks follow at 9 p.m. behind the high school
— Aug. 21, the 2021 baby contest for all little Londonderry residents is held at 9 a.m. on the Town Common stage. The Old Home Day parade steps off from the middle school at 10:15 a.m.; the Londonderry Lions Club hosts a fun day beginning at 11:30 a.m. with the 603 beer tent, fun axe play for children featuring inflatable axes, and a cornhole tournament.
The Town Common will be filled with vendors and booths all day. A Wildcats Kidz Zone features live animal show, STEM programs, games, dunk tank, and other carnival games and activities. The Town Common bandstand will also feature a long list of musicians and bands playing throughout the day.
A meet and greet with the band Recycled Percussion also takes place on the Town Common, 11:45 a.m. to 1 pm
Also on Aug. 21 is a Revolutionary War encampment on the grounds of the Londonderry Historical Society's Morrison House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., later that day, 6:30 pm. is the Boot Scottin' Boogie 5K and Brewfest at Sargent Field.
For information about Old Home Day, visit the event's Facebook page.