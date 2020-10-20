LONDONDERRY — It was an afternoon full of fresh air, sunshine and plenty of local history to take people back to simpler, maybe safer times.
The Londonderry Historical Society hosted its final Open Air Museum event Sunday, opening up the buildings at the history campus on Pillsbury Road, and giving visitors a chance to see how the community's past residents lived and worked.
The history property includes the Morrison House Museum, housing artifacts and historical materials, the Parmenter Barn, Clark Blacksmith Shop and the Litchfield Carriage Shed.
Volunteers spent time speaking about each building's significance in town, preservation efforts, and also allowed time for guests to wander the grounds on the sunny fall afternoon.
The day also included safe family activities including crafts and a scavenger hunt.
The Historical Society has a list of projects to address and spread across buildings on the property.
That includes repairing/replacing two doors on the 18th-century Morrison House museum building, painting, shingle repair and work done to improve ramps at the base of the building where groundhogs have been digging large holes, causing stone to crack and come away from the base area.
Other buildings on the property are also slated for repair projects, including wood repair on the Parmenter Barn, electrical work inside the Clark Blacksmith Shop and overall security upgrades.
The Historical Society established the museum in 1990 when the building known as the Morrison House, originally owned by an early Nutfield settlement family, was acquired through a donation. The land was donated by the Mack family. The building now housing the museum was moved to its current location.
Other buildings followed, creating a campus-type layout of history on the site off Pillsbury Road.