DERRY — A long list of Republicans are hoping to win the top 10 spots in Derry’s state representative primary election race Sept. 13.
Incumbent Republicans hoping to move on to the November general election ballot are incumbents Erica Layon, David Love, David Milz, Jodi Nelson, Richard Tripp, Phyllis Katsakiores, John Potucek, Stephen Pearson, and Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien.
Others on the GOP primary ballot are Lorraine Lindenberg, Brenda Willis, Mike Appolo, Tom Cardon, and Charles Foote.
In addition to the GOP list, eight Democrats — Michelle Sawyer Moge, Douglas Mogill, Craig Cunningham, Paul Doolittle, Silke Evdokimov, Ellen Gallo, Lauren Gaskill and Elizabeth Greenberg — will advance to the November ballot.
Several candidates did not respond to requests for information by press time.
Derry voters will cast ballots Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church.
Erica Layon, incumbent, is an economist running for another two-year term at the State House. Layon said she will continue to work on legislation to make sure funding will come back to Derry to support property tax relief.
Lorraine Lindenberg currently serves as a Derry Public Library trustee and said Derry residents have expressed many concerns, including having a quality education in public schools and school choice. Transparency from teachers, staff and School Board is also key.
David Love is a two-term GOP representative running again to fight for what he calls the New Hampshire way of life, New Hampshire advantage, keeping spending in line in order to keep taxes in check.
David Milz is an incumbent GOP state representative who wants to continue to represent Derry’s views on taxation, healthcare, economy and other national and local issues on a state level without interjecting his personal views.
Jodi Nelson won a spot as a Derry state representative in a special election last year and hopes to win another term. She supports fiscally conservative legislation, and hopes to continue to protect individual liberties, and school choice.
Katherine Prudhomme O’Brien, incumbent, hopes to win in the primary and wants to help people keep more of their paycheck, earn a good living and have a peaceful community to live in, work and raise a family. She supports election integrity, rule of law, is pro-life and supports the Second Amendment.
Stephen Pearson seeks another term and wants to put the needs of his hometown before the needs of the out-of-state special interest groups. He wants to protect individual liberties and personal freedoms; also to reduce the tax burden on local property taxes.
John Potucek, incumbent, says his work in Concord is not complete and he wants to ensure that New Hampshire remains the “Live Free or Die” state and not become an extension of other states that tax their citizens “to death.”
G. Thomas Cardon hopes to win in the primary and vote for bills that benefit the town of Derry. He previously served as a state representative and said he is well prepared to represent Derry in Concord.
Charles Foote is currently a Derry town councilor and said he is well prepared to be a state representative. He said if elected he would represent the community and state in a fair and reasonable manner and maintain an open mind.
