Longtime Londonderry coach's memory honored in tournament

LONDONDERRY —The memory of a longtime tennis coach and community supporter will take center court in an upcoming tennis tournament.
The first Skip Burbine Memorial Tennis Tournament is set for Aug. 22-25 at the Skip Burbine Memorial Tennis Courts, off Sargent Road in Londonderry.
Men, women and mixed doubles are invited to sign up for play.
Burbine died in October 2018, living in Londonderry 22 years and leading youth tennis teams to championships including the first Londonderry High School boys team state championship in 2010 and also led the girls to a singles championship in 2014.
He also competed in many tennis competitions across New England and tallied many wins on the court.
His obituary read that “Skip was known around the state as a renowned professional tennis coach and shared his passion for the game with hundreds, if not thousands, of players throughout his life.”
In November 2018, town councilors approved a resolution to renamed the town’s tennis courts in Burbine’s memory.
At that time, Council Chairman John Farrell read the resolution, saying Burbine was passionate about the game and made a name for himself among the tennis world around the state.
“He dedicated his life to tennis,” the resolution read.
The upcoming tennis tournament will benefit the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, Granite Kids nonprofit tennis organization, the Skip Burbine Memorial Scholarship Fund and other local charities.
For information or to register, email to burbine22@gmail.com or call 603-553-1526, 603-247-8510, or 603-204-0829.