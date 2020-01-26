SALEM, N.H. — It’s been a slow trickle of goodbyes as people have dropped off their tax and water payments to Cheryl-Ann Bolouk, Salem’s tax collector who is retiring after 24 years.
Earlier this year Bolouk decided to retire officially when she decided not to seek reelection for her current position. She had to make her decision based on a three-year election schedule, and now other residents are filing to fill her position.
Earlier this month the Board of Selectmen approved asking voters to decide if the tax collector position should continue to be elected or appointed. The board wants to make sure that the person collecting money to run the schools and town government is good at their job, Town Manager Chris Dillon said.
“For the tax collector they are responsible for sending out all the bills to people that own property in the town of Salem, a lot of what’s difficult from the town’s perspective, and the tax collector…” Dillon said. “They end up handling a lot of people’s frustrations for making that payment.”
Town officials had previously proposed changing tax collector to an appointed position in 2015, but the then Board of Selectmen declined to make the change after Bolouk voiced her opinion against it.
This March voters will be asked if the tax collector position should be appointed by the town manager starting in 2021. Dillon said that if whoever is elected this year is doing a good job, then he would choose to appoint that person.
He’s worked with Bolouk since 2007, when he became town manager in 2017 he started working with her more closely.
“Cheryl does an amazing job as the tax collector and will be sorely missed,” Dillon said. “I was hoping she would consider running another term, but I recognize and respect her wishes.”
Bolouk notes that her retirement will be a bittersweet transition for herself and the town. She will miss everyone at town hall who she's been working with, but she looks forward to traveling with her husband Ray.
Bolouk recalled her first election for tax collector in 1994, she ran against five other Salem residents running for tax collector. As the last effort for the long-fought election, she stood outside Town Hall on the cold snowy day holding her sign, hoping that people would choose her, Bolouk said.
A photo in Bolouk’s office sitting on a bookshelf full of tax documents, reminds her everyday of the awe and amazement she felt that first election night — she and her husband are hugging as her smile lights up her face.
People also ran against her in her third and fourth term, each opponent failed to unseat Bolouk.
“The voters are smart, they make educated decisions,” Bolouk said, thanking voters for entrusting her to handle their local tax dollars.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the town of Salem as tax collector,” she said. “My sincere thanks to the voters for my confidence in my ability for electing me each term.”
The longtime Salem resident used her finance skills she built as the assistant director of finance and the treasurer for the town. As tax collector, she also gets to help constituents daily whether it’s answering phone calls, emails or talking to people in person when they stop by her window.
Many people still pay their bills in person, even though Salem started offering online bill pay in 2015, Bolouk said. And it’s not only people two times a year when the bills are sent, she sees people come in monthly to make prepayments.
A 12-month calendar hangs in her office, all the important tax dates and bill dates are marked.
Bolouk works with the finance and assessing departments, to get the tax bills calculated and out.
“We live by the calendar,” Bolouk said, adding that her job is governed by state statute, so she has to do certain things by certain days.
Whoever steps into her shoes, “needs to know the laws, and know all of the different things that need to be done at different times of the year,” she said. Thankfully there is a large blue binder laying out the information sitting on Bolouk’s book bookshelf next to her desk for whoever comes next.
Over the past decades, her job has changed with the growth of the town and technology.
“28 just keeps expanding,” Bolouk said with a laugh.